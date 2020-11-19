Carnival plans to sell $1.6 bln unsecured bonds - FT

Adds detail from the report, background

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N is seeking to borrow $1.6 billion in a bond offering that is not backed by its cruise ships, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The cruise ships operator will sell the debt in U.S. and European junk bond markets, the report said, citing a term sheet. The bonds, which will mature in 2026, will offer investors an interest rate around 8%.

Carnival did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes more than a week after the group announced its plan to raise up to $1.5 billion as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to suspend cruises.

In September, the group revealed its plans to raise another $1 billion through a stock offering and last month reported a net loss of $2.86 billion in the third quarter.

Earlier this month, industry body Cruise Lines International Association, which represents 95% of global ocean-going cruise capacity, decided to extend its suspension of U.S. cruise operations through Dec. 31.

