Carnival plans to restart some North American cruises in August

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Carnival Corp said on Monday it planned to restart some of its cruise trips from North America in August as it tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has battered its business.

The company said it planned to resume cruises on eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston on Aug. 1, while operations in all other North American and Australian markets would remain suspended through Aug. 31.

