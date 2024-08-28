Carnival Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 17% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $295,016, and 14 were calls, valued at $777,706.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $27.0 for Carnival over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $27.0, over the past month.

Carnival Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.98 $2.95 $2.95 $15.00 $265.5K 20.2K 1.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $22.00 $173.4K 458 300 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.17 $2.13 $2.17 $17.50 $90.0K 15.8K 454 CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.98 $2.94 $2.96 $15.00 $59.2K 20.2K 1.5K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.97 $2.93 $2.94 $15.00 $58.8K 20.2K 1.8K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carnival, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Carnival's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 13,361,577, the CCL's price is down by -2.61%, now at $16.59. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days. What The Experts Say On Carnival

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carnival, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.