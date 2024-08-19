Carnival Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) summing a total amount of $1,050,415.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 660,715.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $20.0 for Carnival during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.89 $2.74 $2.79 $17.50 $279.0K 14.7K 1.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.63 $0.58 $0.62 $15.50 $278.9K 753 5.1K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.86 $0.84 $0.85 $15.00 $107.4K 18.5K 1.7K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.89 $0.84 $0.85 $15.00 $104.2K 18.5K 3.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.87 $0.84 $0.84 $15.00 $84.0K 18.5K 4.0K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Carnival's Current Market Status With a volume of 17,040,848, the price of CCL is up 0.91% at $15.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days. What The Experts Say On Carnival

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $15. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Carnival with a target price of $20. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

