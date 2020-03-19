Carnival Offers its Vacant Ships as Hospitals During the Global Coronavirus Pandemic

In a press release on March 19, cruise ship operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) offered its ships to governments around the world for use as hospitals. The offer is for non-COVID-19 patients, as COVID-19 patients strain existing hospital resources. Available ships come from several Carnival-owned lines, including its Carnival Cruise and Princess Cruises lines.

Current data from the World Health Organization shows that most countries have at least one reported case of COVID-19, meaning there are plenty which could be interested in Carnival's offer.

Image source: Getty Images.

A practical solution

This offer from Carnival could be crucial for health officials trying to control the spread of the pandemic. According to the

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Jon Quast owns shares of Carnival. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.