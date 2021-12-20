US Markets
Carnival misses revenue estimates, Omicron hits bookings

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L missed analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as people avoided cruises due to higher chances of COVID-19 infections in crowded and enclosed spaces.

The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has been a cause of concern globally over the last month, as people cautious of the fast-spreading variant are reassessing their travel decisions.

"Over the last few weeks, we have experienced an initial impact on bookings related to near-term sailings as a result of the Omicron variant," Carnival said in a statement on Monday.

The cruise operator's revenue rose to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter from $34 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

