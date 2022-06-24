Carnival misses quarterly revenue estimate on inflation hit

US Markets
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

Carnival Corp on Friday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue due to weakening cruise demand as decades-high inflation start to hit consumer spending.

June 24 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L on Friday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue due to weakening cruise demand as decades-high inflation start to hit consumer spending.

After a long pandemic-led interruption, cruise operators had seen demand bounce back recently but sky-high prices of essentials like food and gas have made consumers mindful of their spending as fears of a recession looms in the United States.

The cruise operator's revenue rose to $2.40 billion in the second quarter from $50 million a year earlier, missing analysts' average estimate of $2.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net loss narrowed $1.83 billion, or $1.61 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $2.07 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Shares of Carnival rose 2% in premarket trade.

