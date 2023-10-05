Carnival (LSE:CCL) Price Target Increased by 6.33% to 1,232.01

The average one-year price target for Carnival (LSE:CCL) has been revised to 1,232.01 / share. This is an increase of 6.33% from the prior estimate of 1,158.69 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 499.95 to a high of 1,913.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.52% from the latest reported closing price of 951.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.04%, an increase of 114.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.74% to 8,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,960K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 101.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,157K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 84.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 791K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 99.94% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 590K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 95.74% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 564K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 99.83% over the last quarter.

