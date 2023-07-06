Carnival (LSE:CCL) Price Target Increased by 46.56% to 1,190.61

The average one-year price target for Carnival (LSE:CCL) has been revised to 1,190.61 / share. This is an increase of 46.56% from the prior estimate of 812.37 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 499.95 to a high of 1,686.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.90% from the latest reported closing price of 1,351.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 107 owner(s) or 67.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.02%, a decrease of 85.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 7,688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,903K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 14.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,111K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 20.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 787K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 15.98% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 631K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 546K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 15.67% over the last quarter.

