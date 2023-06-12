News & Insights

Commodities
CCL

Carnival leads gains in cruise stocks as analysts eye strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

June 12, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Chibuike Oguh for Reuters ->

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Carnival Corp CCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N jumped on Monday, and were among the top S&P 500 .SPX performers, as analysts anticipate continuing growth in travel demand from customers.

Bookings across the cruise industry, which were hit hard during the pandemic, have now reached historical levels without any notable upsurge in cancellations, analysts at JPMorgan and Bank of America Global Research wrote in their investor notes after meetings with executives at Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N. The growth in bookings is largely driven by pent-up demand from loyal customers returning to taking summer vacations and other leisure travel, said the analysts.

JPMorgan upgraded Carnival shares to "overweight", while Bank of America raised its rating on the stock to "buy", and the analysts raised their price targets on all the three cruise companies.

Carnival shares rose 14% to a more than 1-year high in early trading on Monday while Norwegian Cruise gained nearly 8%. Royal Caribbean was up more than 3% to $94 per share. The S&P 500 Hotels Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry Index SPLRCHOTL was up 0.9% led by gains in cruise stocks.

Commercial airline shares were also making gains on Monday amid falling crude oil prices and growth in demand for seats. The S&P 1500 Airlines index .SPCOMAIR was last up 2% led by Southwest Airlines LUV.N, Hawaiian Holdings HA.O and American Airlines group AAL.O.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; additional reporting by Granth Vanaik and Stephen Culp; editing by Lance Tupper and David Gregorio)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCL
NCLH
SPX
RCL
LUV
HA
AAL
JPM
BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.