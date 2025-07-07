Carnival Launches New Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK) Monday said it commenced a private offering of new senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion, expected to mature in 2032, to fully repay the borrowings under Carnival Corporation's first-priority senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028, expecting to manage its future debt maturities and reduce secured debt.

The company intends to use the remaining proceeds and cash on hand to partially redeem the Company's 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027.

Assuming that the final size of the notes offering is $2.0 billion, the company expects to redeem $1.4 billion of the 2027 Unsecured Notes.

