Markets
CCL

Carnival Is Canceling Cruises Deep Into 2021

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

The cruise ship industry might not make it to safe harbor as soon as investors hoped as Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) is canceling some cruises late into 2021.

Carnival's luxury British cruise ship line Cunard just announced that all voyages on the Queen Mary 2 have been canceled through May 28 while those on the Queen Elizabeth were canceled through June 4.

Cruises on the Queen Victoria, however, are expected to resume on May 17.

Queen Mary 2 ocean liner on the open water, with a cityscape in the background.

Image source: Cunard.

Rough seas

The cruise industry is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and operators have been pushing back their launch dates further and further into 2021.

Carnival, though, is trying to make lemonade out of the lemons it's been handed and also announced it was using the opportunity of delays with its other cruise lines to schedule dry docks for three ships.

Carnival has canceled all cruises on the Magic, up to and including those on Sept. 24; on the Paradise up to May 31; and the Carnival Valor up to Sept. 21. Guests will get a credit for a future cruise plus a "generous onboard credit," or a full refund.

Cruise ships routinely dry dock their ships to refurbish them every two to three years. Because there are general maintenance and amenity upgrades performed during this time, it costs a cruise operator tens of millions of dollars to overhaul a ship.

The Magic was last refurbished in 2016 and was already scheduled for dry docking in early 2021. The Valor was also last refurbished in 2016, and the Paradise was last dry docked in 2018.

Normally, dry-dock operations take just a few weeks to complete, but Carnival is apparently using the time to ease itself back into the cruise rotation, and is not bringing these ships back online right away.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL CUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular