Carnival hit by ransomware attack, guest and employee data accessed

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N said on Monday it launched an investigation after the cruise operator detected a ransomware attack that accessed and encrypted a portion of information technology systems of one of its brands.

Carnival, which operates AIDA, Carnival and Princess cruises among others, in a filing said the investigation was ongoing and that the ransomware attack included unauthorized access to personal data of guests and employees.

Ransomware is a type of malicious program used by hackers to take control of files in an infected system and then demand hefty payments to recover them.

The attack adds to the woes of the company that is already struggling with suspension of its cruises for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid travel restrictions across the world.

Certain data files were downloaded during the attack, Carnival said, and added that there was no assurance that information technology systems of its other brands will not be adversely affected.

The company said it believed the incident will not have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

