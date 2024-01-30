News & Insights

Carnival Expects Red Sea Re-Routes To Hit FY24 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Cruise company, Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL), Tuesday announced the impact of Red Sea rerouting on its full-year 2024 earnings and provided an update on its outstanding debts.

The company said that it expects the Red Sea rerouting to have an impact of $0.07 to $0.08 on adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2024, majorly during the second quarter.

Also, the company announced the elimination of its outstanding lien debt with the redemption of the outstanding $571 million, 9.875 percent second-priority senior secured notes due 2027.

Currently, Carnival's stock is moving up 0.90 percent, to $16.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.

