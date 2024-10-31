News & Insights

Carnival Director Sells Significant Shares

October 31, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Carnival (GB:CCL) has released an update.

Carnival Corporation recently reported a significant transaction involving the sale of 17,500 shares by Director Sir Jonathon Band at an average price of $21.72 per share on the NYSE. This transaction highlights ongoing activities within Carnival’s leadership and could impact investor sentiment in the stock market.

TipRanks
