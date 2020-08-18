Carnival Detects Ransomware Attack

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK) announced, on August 15, the company detected a ransomware attack that accessed and encrypted a portion of one brand's information technology systems. The unauthorized access also included the download of certain of the company's data files. Carnival believes the security event included unauthorized access to personal data of guests and employees, which may result in potential claims from guests, employees, shareholders, or regulatory agencies.

Based on its preliminary assessment, the company does not believe the incident will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.