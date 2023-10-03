Carnival (CUK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.37, changing hands as low as $11.30 per share. Carnival plc shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUK's low point in its 52 week range is $5.43 per share, with $17.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.