Carnival Cruise Selects PepsiCo As Preferred Beverage Partner In North America

(RTTNews) - Carnival Cruise Line has selected PepsiCo as preferred beverage partner for its North American fleet.

Beginning in January 2020, Carnival Cruise Line will begin serving a variety of beverages from the PepsiCo portfolio featuring premiere brands from Starbucks ready to drink coffee to fast-growing bubly sparkling water, PepsiCo said in a statement.

Carnival guests could select beverage choices, from iced tea, sparkling water, coffee drinks and sports drinks to juices and soft drinks, including an array of low calorie and no sugar options.

