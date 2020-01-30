Carnival Cruise Passengers Cleared

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) and the company's Italian brand Costa Cruises have confirmed that Italian health officials diagnosed a passenger on board a ship docked in Civitavecchia, north of Rome, Italy with the common flu.

Meanwhile, the ship will resume its Mediterranean program on Friday.

Guests who should have disembarked on Thursday can either disembark or remain on board overnight, at their discretion. All guests scheduled to embark will be accommodated in hotels near the port and embark on Friday.

The World Health Organization has called the outbreak of coronavirus in China a global health emergency.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 170 people and sickened more than 7,000 people in China so far, with dozens more confirmed cases in countries such as Canada, Japan and Australia.

