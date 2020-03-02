Carnival Cruise Lines Reports Cyberattack

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) just can't catch a break.

Last month, Carnival became the poster child for coronavirus when 10 passengers and crew aboard its Diamond Princess cruise liner, operated by Carnival subsidiary Princess Cruises, tested positive for COVID-19. The situation escalated rather rapidly from there.

Now, adding insult to injury, the subsidiary announced this afternoon that "in late May 2019, Princess Cruises identified a series of deceptive emails sent to employees resulting in unauthorized third-party access to some employee email accounts."

In short, Carnival has been hacked.

Image source: Getty Images.

Carnival says its subsidiary "acted quickly to shut down the attack and prevent further unauthorized access" and then "retained a major cybersecurity firm to investigate the matter while reinforcing security and privacy protocols to further protect systems and information."

What these experts discovered, however, was not reassuring. The hackers apparently gained access to "email accounts containing employee and guest personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, government identification numbers such as passport numbers [and] national identity card numbers, credit card and financial account information, and health-related information."

So both personally identifiable information and financial information and health information all appear to have been breached.

The good news is that so far, Carnival's cybersleuths haven't discovered evidence that the hacked data has been misused. Just to be safe, though, Carnival will be hooking up affected customers with both credit monitoring services and identity protection services free of charge. It's not known how much these services will cost Carnival, but investors should probably anticipate a charge to earnings to cover the expense in the next company earnings report.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.