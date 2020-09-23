Markets
CCL

Carnival Could Escape Large Damages Payments From COVID-19 Deaths

Contributor
Rhian Hunt The Motley Fool
Published

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) and other cruise lines could be largely off the hook for monetary damages related to the deaths of passengers from COVID-19, Bloomberg reports this morning. A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled lawsuits related to cruise ship coronavirus deaths should be handled in federal courts, where the Death on the High Seas Act of 1920 applies, potentially setting a precedent that sharply curtails awards.

The Death on the High Seas Act covers situations where the "death of an individual is caused by wrongful act, neglect, or default occurring on the high seas beyond 3 nautical miles from the shore of the United States," allowing certain family members to bring action for "a fair compensation for the pecuniary loss sustained." Bloomberg says the damages are usually limited to lost wages that would have supported the relatives bringing the suit. In the case of retirees, that may consist solely of burial costs.

A light blue surgical mask lying on a sandy beach surrounded by seashells

Image source: Getty Images.

The federal judge's ruling relates to a lawsuit launched in late May by the family of a 71-year-old California man who died of COVID-19 on March 4 after a cruise to Mexico on Carnival's Princess Line.

The latest development comes two weeks after a pair of California federal judges dismissed lawsuits by cruise line passengers who caught COVID-19 on board various ships, but survived. Despite cruise ship shares dropping on Tuesday on renewed coronavirus lockdown fears, Carnival's shares are up 2% in midday trading, possibly buoyed by the legal news.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL CUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular