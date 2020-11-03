Carnival Corp's North American Brands To Pause Operations Till Dec. 31

(RTTNews) - Cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) Tuesday announced that its North American cruise line brands will extend their existing pause in operations, suspending cruise voyages between December 1 and December 31.

The extended pause in operations affects five brands including Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard North America, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn

The date for restarting cruise operations will be communicated by each respective brand and available on their websites.

Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival, said, "We continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and global government and public health authorities, as well as top medical and science experts around the globe, on a comprehensive plan for the eventual restart of cruising in North America."

Individually, each brand has been communicating and will continue to communicate with guests to provide updates and direction regarding affected cruise vacations.

