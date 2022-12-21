Carnival Corporation & plc Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL CUK) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.598 billion, or -$1.27 per share. This compares with -$2.620 billion, or -$2.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.068 billion or -$0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 198.3% to $3.839 billion from $1.287 billion last year.

Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$1.598 Bln. vs. -$2.620 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.27 vs. -$2.31 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.839 Bln vs. $1.287 Bln last year.

