Markets

Carnival Corporation & plc Q4 Loss Drops

December 21, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL CUK) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.598 billion, or -$1.27 per share. This compares with -$2.620 billion, or -$2.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.068 billion or -$0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 198.3% to $3.839 billion from $1.287 billion last year.

Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$1.598 Bln. vs. -$2.620 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.27 vs. -$2.31 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.839 Bln vs. $1.287 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.