Carnival Corporation & plc Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$48 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$1598 million, or -$1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of -$90 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.6% to $5.40 billion from $3.84 billion last year.

Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$48 Mln. vs. -$1598 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.04 vs. -$1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $5.40 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.

