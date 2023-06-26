Carnival Corporation & plc Q2 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$0.41 billion, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$1.83 billion, or -$1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.6% to $4.91 billion from $2.40 billion last year.

Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$0.41 Bln. vs. -$1.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.32 vs. -$1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $4.91 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.77 Full year EPS guidance: $(0.20) to $(0.08)

