Carnival Corporation & Plc Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $537 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $565 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of $569 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $6.663 billion from $6.328 billion last year.

Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $537 Mln. vs. $565 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $6.663 Bln vs. $6.328 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.22

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