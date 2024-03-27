News & Insights

Carnival Corporation & plc Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$214 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$693 million, or -$0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of -$180 million or -$0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $5.406 billion from $4.432 billion last year.

Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$214 Mln. vs. -$693 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.17 vs. -$0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.406 Bln vs. $4.432 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Around -$0.03 Full year EPS guidance: Around $0.98

