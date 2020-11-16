Carnival Corporation (CCL) Surges: Stock Moves 7.2% Higher

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $12.30 – $19.25 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Carnival Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Carnival Corporation & plc Price

Carnival Corporation & plc price | Carnival Corporation & plc Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry is Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.