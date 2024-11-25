Carnival Corporation Announces Key Leadership Shifts

Carnival (GB:CCL) has released an update.

Carnival Corporation has announced significant leadership changes, appointing Gus Antorcha as president of Princess Cruises, Beth Bodensteiner as president of Holland America Line, and welcoming Mark Tamis as president of Seabourn. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen the company’s cruise lines, with the new leaders bringing extensive experience and a focus on enhancing guest experiences across the fleet. These changes reflect Carnival’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leader in the cruise industry, driving forward with innovative service and operational excellence.

