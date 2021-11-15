Carnival Corporation: Still No Smooth Sailing

An American-British cruise operator, Carnival Corporation (CCL) has a combined fleet of over 100 vessels within 10 cruise line brands. The company is made of the Panama-incorporated Carnival Corporation based in the U.S., and the U.K.-based Carnival plc, both functioning as a single entity.

I am neutral on Carnival Corporation because the stock price does not look particularly cheap given the ongoing COVID-19 headwinds facing the company. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Carnival Corporation is the largest travel leisure company in the world. It consists of nine brands, eight of which have resumed operations as part of the Carnival Corporation’s return to service post-COVID.

The company saw cumulative growth in bookings for the second half of 2022, which was much higher than the very strong volume in 2019. This indicates customers regaining confidence post-COVID.e

In July, the Cruise Line resumed its operations, offering customers Alaska and Caribbean cruises, and saw higher revenue per PCD (passenger cruise day) than its peak levels in 2019.

The company has also reduced future annual interest expenses by $250 million per year and has completed $1 billion worth of cumulative debt principal extensions, boosting liquidity for the future.

Recent Results

Carnival Corporation reported a U.S. GAAP net loss of $2.8 billion and an adjusted net loss of $2 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The company had $7.8 billion of liquidity at the end of Q3, which will enable the company to return to full cruise operations. Customer deposits increased by approximately $630 million in the third quarter of 2021, making it the second consecutive quarter of increasing deposits.

The booking volume for future cruises during the third quarter of 2021 was higher than the volumes in the first quarter of 2021 but not as high as the second quarter. This was attributed to lower customer confidence in the face of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Voyages for the third quarter saw positive cash flow, and the company expects this trend to continue.

The company’s cruise segment showed increased revenue per passenger cruise day compared to the very robust one in 2019, despite restrictions on rich itinerary offerings. This increase was due to particularly strong onboard and other revenue.

The company reported an occupancy rate of 54% in the third quarter, which increased consistently from June till August. Meanwhile, available lower berth days (ALBD) for the quarter stood at 3.8 million, representing 17% of the fleet’s total capacity. The company expects the ALBD for the next quarter to be 10.3 million, representing 47% of the fleet’s total capacity.

The company’s average burn rate for the third quarter of 2021 was $510 million, which was better than the previous guidance. As the company resumes its services, it expects to incur restart-related expenses. As a result, its fourth-quarter cash burn rate will likely be higher than the previous quarters of 2021. It also expects to generate a net loss on a GAAP and an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter.

Valuation Metrics

Carnival Corporation’s stock is very difficult to value at the moment, given that it has a very erratic earnings history and is running a loss at the moment. That said, in 2022, the company is expected to return to EBITDA profitability, though it is still expected to run a net income loss (see CCL stock charts on TipRanks).

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, Carnival Corporation earns a Hold consensus rating, based on three Buys, four Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average Carnival price target of $28.70 puts the upside potential at 28.4%.

Summary and Conclusion

Carnival Corporation was hit hard by COVID-19 as the viral outbreak made it virtually impossible for the company to generate any business. That said, there are clear signs that it is recovering in the second half of 2021, and the company expects to generate positive EBITDA in 2022.

However, until COVID-19 is firmly behind us, Carnival Corporation will remain a speculative bet. This view is reflected in the neutral consensus perspective from Wall Street analysts.

As a result, investors might want to wait for a further pullback in shares to get a larger margin of safety before initiating any positions.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

