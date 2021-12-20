Carnival Corp. Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$2.62 billion

The company's bottom line came in at -$2.62 billion, or -$2.31 per share. This compares with -$2.22 billion, or -$2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4200% to $1.29 billion from $0.03 billion last year.

Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:

