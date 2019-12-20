Carnival Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $423 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $494 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $427 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $4.78 billion from $4.46 billion last year.

Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $427 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $4.78 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 to $0.51

