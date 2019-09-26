Markets
Carnival Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.78 billion, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 billion or $2.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $6.53 billion from $5.84 billion last year.

Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.82 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.63 vs. $2.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.53 Bln vs. $5.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.50 Full year EPS guidance: $4.23 to $4.27

