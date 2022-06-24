Markets
Carnival Corp. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$1.834 billion, or -$1.61 per share. This compares with -$2.072 billion, or -$1.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.867 billion for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4702.0% to $2.401 billion from $50 million last year.

Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$1.834 Bln. vs. -$2.072 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.61 vs. -$1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.401 Bln vs. $50 Mln last year.

