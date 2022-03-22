Carnival Corp. Q1 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.89 billion, or -$1.66 per share. This compares with -$1.97 billion, or -$1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5300% to $1.62 billion from $0.03 billion last year.

Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$1.89 Bln. vs. -$1.97 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.66 vs. -$1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.62 Bln vs. $0.03 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.