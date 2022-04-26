Markets
Carnival Corp. Names CEO Arnold Donald Vice Chair; COO Josh Weinstein To Assume Chief Executive Role

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), a cruise major, said on Tuesday that it has named its Chief Executive Officer, Arnold Donald as Vice Chair with effect from August 1.

Subsequently, Josh Weinstein, currently Chief Operations Officer of the company, will assume the role of CEO.

A two-decade veteran of Carnival, Weinstein has served critical senior-level roles for the Group.

Donald, who named as CEO of Carnival in 2013, has helped to reshape the company's fleet profile over his tenure, with newer, more efficient, and more environmentally advanced ships.

