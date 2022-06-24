Carnival Corp. Adds 7% As Occupancy Increase

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) are rising more than 7% Friday morning after the cruise operator provided business update for the second quarter.

The company said its revenue in the second quarter increased 50% sequentially with occupancy of 69% in the quarter compared to 54% in the prior quarter.

As of May 31, 2022, customer deposits increased to $5.1 billion from $3.7 billion as of February 28, 2022.

Further, cash from operations turned positive in the second quarter, the company added.

CCL is at $10.38 currently. It has traded in the range of 8.70-$28.54 in the past 52 weeks.

