Carnival Corp units say were hit by cyber attack last year

March 2 (Reuters) - Two units of cruise operator Carnival Corp CCL.N disclosed on Monday that they were the targets of a cyber attack, which they identified in May last year.

The units, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises, said their investigation revealed unauthorized third-party had access to personal information, including mail accounts, names, Social Security numbers, and credit card information of some guests and employees.

The units said they acted quickly to shut down the attack and prevent further unauthorized access.

Holland America Line and Princess Cruises together accounted for 30% of Carnival's capacity as of Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

