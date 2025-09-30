Carnival Corp. Prices Private Offering Of $1.25 Bln Of 5.125% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK, CCL, CCL.L) announced that Carnival Corporation priced its private offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2029.

The company expects to use the proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem its $2.0 billion 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2029 after the closing of the Notes Offering.

The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 15, 2025.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on May 1, 2026 at a rate of 5.125% per year. The Notes will be unsecured and will mature on May 1, 2029. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis, jointly and severally, by Carnival plc and certain of the Company's and Carnival plc's subsidiaries that also guarantee our first-priority secured indebtedness, certain of our other unsecured notes and our convertible notes.

