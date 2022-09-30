Carnival Corp misses revenue estimates as inflation dampens travel plans

Adds details on results, background

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L on Friday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as inflation forced consumers to restrain from splurging on cruise travel, sending its shares down 7% in premarket trading.

The company also said it expects breakeven to slightly negative adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the fourth quarter ending Nov. 30.

Carnival, which has a higher exposure to the mass-market category that's more affected by inflation, has been heavily discounting and ramping up advertisements to attract passengers after a long pandemic-led interval.

The cruise operator's revenue in the third quarter ended August 31 rose to $4.31 billion from $546 million a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of $4.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $770 million, or 65 cents per share, from $2.84 billion, or $2.50 per share, a year earlier.

