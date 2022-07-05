Carnival Continues To Sink

Markets
(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK) shares are declining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing a bearish trend to reach a five-year low. The shares have been sinking in line with the tumbling cruise line business in response to a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation worries also hit the segment that looks ahead to a summer travel time. The major U.S. shares are trending down today.

Currently, shares are at $8.23 percent, down 6.75 percent from the previous close of $8.82 on a volume of 11,380,030.

