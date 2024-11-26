Carnival (CCL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Carnival (CCL) ended the recent trading session at $25.34, demonstrating a +0.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Shares of the cruise operator witnessed a gain of 14.92% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 10.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 185.71%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.89 billion, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Carnival. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Carnival boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Carnival is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.33.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

