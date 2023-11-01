Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the latest trading day at $11.30, indicating a -1.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 10.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.13, showcasing an 84.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.3 billion, reflecting a 38.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $21.49 billion, which would represent changes of +98.29% and +76.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 16.92% upward. Carnival presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

