Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.07, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 20.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.62, up 62.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.34 billion, up 167.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion, which would represent changes of +96.15% and +71.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.