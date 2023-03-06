Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 5.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.34 billion, up 167.12% from the prior-year quarter.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.15% and +71.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% lower. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

