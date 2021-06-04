Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $30.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 18.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.67, up 49.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $145.65 million, down 80.32% from the year-ago period.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.48 per share and revenue of $3.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.64% and -39.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.28% lower. CCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

