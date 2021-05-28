Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $29.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 10.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CCL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.67, up 49.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $145.65 million, down 80.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.48 per share and revenue of $3.39 billion, which would represent changes of +26.64% and -39.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.86% lower. CCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

