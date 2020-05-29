Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $15.74, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.56, down 336.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.30 billion, down 73.1% from the year-ago period.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.26 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -151.36% and -35.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 72.33% lower within the past month. CCL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

