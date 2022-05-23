Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $13.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 30.31% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 14.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.07, up 40.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.84 billion, up 5574.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.30 per share and revenue of $15.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.42% and +687.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% lower. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

