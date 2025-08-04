Is Carnival (CCL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carnival (CCL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Carnival is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CCL has returned 16.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 5.7%. This means that Carnival is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Monarch Casino (MCRI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.6%.

The consensus estimate for Monarch Casino's current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Carnival belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.2% this year, meaning that CCL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Monarch Casino falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carnival and Monarch Casino as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.